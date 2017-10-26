Greenland Issued Surcharge Stamp on  Kofoed´s School Nuuk

Each year, POST Greenland issues a stamp with a surcharge, all of the proceeds from which go to a good cultural or social cause. This year, Kofoed’s School in Nuuk has been appointed as the beneficiary of the total proceeds from the sale of the annual additional value stamp. Multi-artist Miki Jacobsen is the man responsible for the attractive design depicted on the stamp.

Issue Date:18.10.2017 Designer:Miki Jacobsen Printer:Lowe-Martin Group Process:Offset Size:28.80 x 40.00mm Values:DKK 13.00 + 1.00