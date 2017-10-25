New Stamps from Royal Mail

Classic Toys

This Special issue of 10 stamps beautifully captures classic toys that encouraged creativity and inspired millions of young minds. And they are still enthralling children to this day.

Issue Date: 18.09.2017 Designer: Interabangk Printer: International Security Printers Process: Lithography Size: 35mm x 35mm Values: 1st

Landmark Buildings

Celebrate the nation’s contemporary architecture with this Special issue of 10 stamps that feature some of the finest public buildings erected in the last 20 years. They include the London Aquatics Centre, the Eden Project and the Switch House, Tate Modern. The renaissance has been led by world-famous architects including Zaha Hadid, Richard Rogers and Norman Foster.

Issue Date: 16.07.2017 Designer: GBH Printer: International Security Printers Process: Lithography Size: 35mm x 35mm Values: 1st

Star Wars

The Star Wars series began in 1977 and so far there have been two trilogies of movies. December 2017 will see the theatrical release of the Episode 8 – The Last Jedi, which has been filmed at Pinewood Studios, Buckinghamshire, using British expertise in cast and crew, and the final further episode in this final trilogy will be filmed in the UK.Brilliantly rendered in exquisite detail by British Artist Malcolm Tween, these 8 stamps depict 8 of the most popular characters featured in the first 8 (Including The Last Jedi) iconic blockbuster films. One of the stamps (Porg) shows characters from the forthcoming ‘The Last Jedi’ Film. Incorporated into each stamp is a secondary character/scene forming unique images that can be found nowhere else.

Ultra Violet Ink

The four ‘droid’ stamps utilise UV ink to emphasise some of the design features of the stamp. These will come visible only under a UV light.

Issue Date: 12.10.2017 Designer: Interabang Illustrator: Malcolm Tween / images TM and © Lucasfilm Ltd; all rights reserved Stamp designs © Royal Mail Group Ltd 2017 Printer: International Security Printers Process: Lithography, Gummed Size: 35 x 35 mm Values: 8 x 1st Class