This private cover was commercially used from Allahabad High Court post office on 21.10.17 .The pin code of ‘Allahabad High Court’ post office is also 211017.
Interesting Coincidence: Similarity in Date of Release and Pincode
Mr Gulrez
Do you have special cancellation of Gandhi Smiti Vahan issued by Allahabad post?
Are you interested in sale of the same?
I am ready to purchase at a reasonable price.
Please reply
This kind of item is a crap.Make a private cover and got it cancelled/booked on the date corresponding to PIN code.This is not philately.It is cheapness in the name of philately.Now Mr.Anurag will not publish the comment.