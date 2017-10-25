Interesting Coincidence: Similarity in Date of Release and Pincode

Posted on October 25, 2017 by PhilaMirror

allahabad special coverBy M.Gulrez

This private cover was commercially used from Allahabad High Court post office on 21.10.17 .The pin code of ‘Allahabad High Court’ post office is also 211017.

2 Responses to Interesting Coincidence: Similarity in Date of Release and Pincode

  1. Achyut Inamdar says:
    October 25, 2017 at 9:10 AM

    Mr Gulrez
    Do you have special cancellation of Gandhi Smiti Vahan issued by Allahabad post?
    Are you interested in sale of the same?
    I am ready to purchase at a reasonable price.
    Please reply

    Reply
  2. Vijay Kumar Jain says:
    October 25, 2017 at 11:14 AM

    This kind of item is a crap.Make a private cover and got it cancelled/booked on the date corresponding to PIN code.This is not philately.It is cheapness in the name of philately.Now Mr.Anurag will not publish the comment.

    Reply

