New Spanish Stamps

Monuments of Oviedo and kingdom of Asturias

In 1985, Unesco decided to include as a World Heritage Site Santa María del Naranco, San Miguel de Lillo and Santa Cristina de Lena. Thirteen years later, in 1998, the enrolment was extended to San Julián de los Prados, Cámara Santa de Oviedo and Foncalada.

The main monuments of Oviedo and the Kingdom of Asturias began to be built at the beginning of the 8th century and throughout the 9th century. In the first moments of consolidation of the Asturias kingdom, the capital moved from Cangas de Onís to Oviedo and with it is settled the Asturian monarchy.

The stamp that is issued, has a round shape and represents the front of the two-euro coin that is put into circulation this year. The image that collects the coin, is one of the most emblematic buildings of this set that is part of the exclusive list of World Heritage, the palace of Santa Maria del Naranco, located four kilometers from Oviedo, on the hillside South of Monte Naranco. Originally not projected as a church, it was the Aula Regia of the palace complex that King Ramiro I had built on the outskirts of the capital of the kingdom of Asturias.

Issue Date: 16.05.2017 Process: Offset Size: Circular 32 mm, Minisheet: 150 x 104.5 mm Values: 5€

Birth Centenary of Camilo J. Cela

On 11 May 1916 he was born in Iria Flavia, province of La Coruña, the first child of the marriage of Cela Trulock who was baptized with the names of Camilo José Manuel Juan Ramón Francisco de Jerónimo.

He began his literary production and left us great works such as Treading the dubious light of the day, Pascual Duarte’s family, Journey to the Alcarria or the unforgettable La Colmena, which due to censorship in our country, was first published in Argentina.But Camilo José Cela was not only a writer, as his son tells, he was also a bullfighter, actor, artist, bibliophile, editor and even honorary postman.

Camilo José Cela reaped great achievements and recognition, obtaining the most important awards that are awarded in this area. In 1987 he was recognized with the Prince of Asturias Award for Letters. Two years later, he received a Nobel Prize in Literature, and after the Planeta Prize in 1994, he was awarded the Cervantes Prize one year later.

Issue Date: 15.09.2017 Process: Chalcography Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm Values: 1.35€

MCCLV Anniversary of the Battle of Victory

On the first Friday of May, each year, the city of Jaca celebrates an ancestral feast, commemorating the battle of the Llanos de la Victoria, which took place around 760 and which confronted Moors and Christians. Like every festivity that remembers the past, it has its part of legend and its part of reality.

The story tells that more than 90,000 Moors arrived at the gates of Jaca with the intention of conquering the city. At the command of the same, was Count Aznar Galindez who managed to gather the people and encourage them to fight against the enemy. As the invading army was much more numerous than the Jacetanos, they were about to surrender when the women of the place decided to go out on the street armed with kitchen utensils and join their husbands, parents and brothers, succeeding in defeating the enemy.

Legend has it that the Moors, confused by the reflection of the sun in pots and pans, thought that there were many more who were there and fled in terror, fearing to lose the battle and life.

Since then, there is usually a parade that recalls the entrance of Count Aznar to the town of Jaca after winning the battle.

In the tenth century a hermitage, the one of Victory, was erected in the place where everything happened.

Therefore, every first Friday of May, the Jacetanos go to the hermitage loaded with food and celebrate a lunch and a mass.

Then, they move to the center of the city where the Victory Parade begins.

The participants are dressed in period costumes run by a neighbour who plays Count Aznar.

During the route, there are salvos of trabuco that impregnate with smell of gunpowder the streets of Jaca, adorned with flags and flowers for the occasion.

The stamp, which commemorates the MCCLV anniversary of the battle, captures an image of one of the moments of the parade, next to a drawing of the Count of Aznar in the foreground.

Carmen Álvarez Casanova

Issue Date: 16.05.2017 Process: Offset Size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm : 0.60 €