New Stamps from France

Hello Maestro

The stamp depicts Hello Maestro as the central character in the series “Il était une fois…” which looks like dusting off like the series “Il était une fois la vie”, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and has been completely remastered . He is accompanied by 2 characters Nabot and Globus

Issue Date:25.09.2017 Designer:Agence Absimte Process:Heliogravure Size:40.85 x 30 mm Values:0.73€

Nadia Boulanger

Nadia Boulanger (1887 – 1979) was a Pedagogue, pianist, choir organist, conductor and composer.

Issue Date:18.09.2017 Designer:Florence Gendre :Taille Douce Size:25 x 36 mm Values:0.85€