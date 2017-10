India Post is Issuing Stamp on 3 Kumaon Rifles

India Post is issuing a commemorative postage stamp on 3 Kumaon Rifles on 23rd October 2017. Regimental Centre: Ranikhet, Uttaranchal.

Regimental Insignia: A demi-rampant lion holding a cross. The demi-rampant lion is part of the arms of the Russel family, whose ancestor had started the body of troops now formed into the Kumaon Regiment.

Motto: Prakramo Vijayate (Valour Triumphs).

Battle Honours: Srinagar (Badgam), Rezangla, Gadra City, Bhaduria, Daudkandi, Sanjoi Mirpur and Shamsher Nagar.

Honours & Awards: 2 Param Vir Chakras, 3 Ashok Chakras, 10 Maha Vir Chakras, 6 Kirti Chakras, 2 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, 78 Vir Chakras, 1 Vir Chakra & Bar, 23 Shaurya Chakras, 1 Yudh Seva Medal, 127 Sena Medals, 2 Sena Medals and Bar, 8 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 1 PV, 2 PB, 1 PS, 1 AW and 36 Vishisht Seva Medals.