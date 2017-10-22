New Stamps from Korea

By Wolfgang Beyer

UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage

Korea post will issue 2 UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage stamps on 27th October 2017.

Namsadag – Deolmi 2. Namsadang – Pungmul

Pyeongchang 2018

Commemorating The Olympic Winter Games Pyeongchang 2018 Korea is issuing a set of 20 stamps .The stamps depicts 3226 ski jumping center,3227 mascot suhorang,3228 emblem,3229 alpine skiing 1,3230 biathlon,3231 bobleigh,3232 cross country skiing,3233 curling,3234 figure skating,3235 freestyle skiing,3236 olympic stadium,3237 mascot suhorang 2,3238 ice hockey,3239 luge,3240 nordic combined,3241 short track,skeleton,3243 ski jumping,3244 snow board,3245 speed skating.