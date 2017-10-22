Jersey Issued Stamps on 100 Years of the Jersey Beekeepers Association

Honey scented stamps celebrate 100 years of the Jersey Beekeepers Association. Celebrating its centenary this year, the Jersey Beekeepers Association was founded in 1917 during the First World War by the Société Jersiaise to promote the craft of beekeeping in Jersey. The Association’s history was particularly turbulent during the occupation years 1940-1945 where the honey produced was keenly sought after by occupying troops and locals alike, and subsequently was both requisitioned and hidden. In more recent years, facing up to new challenges of a declining bee population, Jersey Beekeepers Association have initiated a new training course in bee breeding, an ongoing programme to raise new colonies with newly trained local bee breeders. Currently with over 100 members, the Association is now focused on educating both bee keepers and the public, and has recently become a charity. Although other bee species exist on Jersey, the stamp issue features Apis mellifera mellifera (the “Northern European” or “dark” or “German” honey bee) throughout, which is the only honey bee kept and used on the Island by the Jersey Beekeepers Association.

Issue Date:03.10.2017 Printer:Cartor Security Printing, France Process:Offset lithography and infused with a honey scent Colours:4 Size:Stamp die size 30mm deep x 40mm wide. Overall Miniature Sheet size 80mm deep x 110mm wide. Hexagonal stamp within Miniature Sheet die size 34.64mm deep x 40mm wide. Values:49p, 63p, 73p, 79p, 90p, £1.07