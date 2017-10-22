Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps :Pakistan

By M.Gulrez

Bicenteary of Sir Syed Ahamad Khan

Pakistan post has released a stamp and MS on Sir Syed Ahamad Khan on his bicentenary birth celebrations on 17.10.2017

Sir syed Ahamad Khan, one of the architects of modern India was born on October 17, 1817 in Delhi and started his career as a civil servant. The 1857 revolt was one of the turning points in Syed Ahmed’s life. He clearly foresaw the imperative need for the Muslims to acquire proficiency in the English language and modern sciences, if the community were to maintain its social and political clout, particularly in Northern India.

He was one of those early pioneers who recognized the critical role of education in the empowerment of the poor and backward Muslim community. In more than one ways, Sir Syed was one of the greatest social reformers and a great national builder of modern India. He began to prepare the road map for the formation of a Muslim University by starting various schools. He instituted Scientific Society in 1863 to instill a scientific temperament into the Muslims and to make the Western knowledge available to Indians in their own language.

Special Cover Released by India Post on Sir Syed Ahamad Khan

India post U.P. Circle, Lucknow released a special cover on Sir Syed Ahamad Khan on 17 October 2017 from Aligarh Muslim University.