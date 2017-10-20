UNPA Issued Stamps on World Food Day

The Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the UN celebrates World Food Day each year on 16 October to commemorate the founding of the Organization in 1945. Events in over 150 countries are held annually to promote worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and for the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all. The slogan for World Food Day 2017 is “Change the future of migration. Invest in food security and rural development”.

World Food Day is a chance to show our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 – to achieve Zero Hunger by 2030. Why should we care about World Food Day and #ZeroHunger? The right to food is a basic human right. Investing in sustainable food systems and rural development means addressing some of the major global challenges — from feeding the world’s growing population to protecting the global climate, and tackling some of the root causes of migration and displacement. Achieving the 17 SDGs cannot happen without ending hunger, and without having sustainable and resilient, climate-compatible agriculture and food systems that deliver for the people and the planet.

Date of issue: 16 October 2017 Artist: Helen Dardik Denominations: US$ 0,49, US$ 1,15, CHF 1,00, CHF 1,50, € 0,68, € 0,80 Stamp size: 30 mm x 40 mm Stamps per sheet: 20 Printer: Royal Joh. Enschedé (The Netherlands) Process: Offset lithography plus hexachrome Perforation: 14 x 13¼

The Designs: – US$ 0,49 – Vegetables – US$ 1,15 – Pulses – CHF 1,00 – Dairy – CHF 1,50 – Fruit – € 0,68 – Grains – € 0,80 – Meat