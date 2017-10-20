New Stamps from Isle of Man

BLOODHOUND SSC

The engineering excellence and technical innovation behind the BLOODHOUND project to set a new land speed world record is encapsulated in this Isle of Man Post Office miniature sheet.It is not only a celebration of the bid to build a car capable of travelling at 1,000mph, but also of the project’s connections to the Isle of Man.

The sheet includes two stamps and two labels, with one featuring the legendary Richard Noble and current world record holder Andy Green, BLOODHOUND’s driver. Behind the images lie technical line drawings underlining that this miniature sheet is a showcase of engineering prowess as well as the ambition of setting new records. The bond was strengthened in September 2017 when the BLOODHOUND team visited the Isle of Man to speak to secondary school students, with the aim of inspiring the next generation of engineers to take advantage of the training opportunities and career paths available in the Island.

Invention and Innovation – Dr John C Taylor OBE

This Isle of Man Post Office collection celebrates the ingenuity and innovation of one of Britain’s greatest inventors. Isle of Man resident Dr John C Taylor OBE has lived a fascinating life, as an entrepreneur, adventurer, horologist, author, architect, benefactor and much more, and each these six stamps highlights a remarkable achievement.

This Isle of Man Post Office celebration of the life and career of innovator Dr John C Taylor OBE highlights some of his many great achievements.

The Isle of Man resident is a celebrated horologist and his extensive clock collection, and the incredible Chronophage clocks he has designed, are prominent among the designs. Of equal importance are two inventions which have been central to his life; the Otter G switch, a temperature-sensitive thermostat used in everything from motorcars to hairdryers, and the bimetal kettle switch used in millions of households every day.

His Isle of Man home Arragon Mooar is bursting with unique design features created by Dr Taylor, and it is showcased among these stamps. The distinctive floor design found inside the house forms an integral element of every stamp.

Finally, Dr Taylor’s philanthropy is recognised through a celebration of the Taylor Library at Cambridge University’s Corpus Christi and the Professorship of Innovation established at Cambridge’s Engineering Department.

This is only part of his philanthropic work, which has been shared across many walks of life. Of particular importance to Dr Taylor is the Teapot Trust, and all funds received by Dr Taylor from sales of these stamps will be donated to that charity.

It was established in 2010 to build resilience in children with chronic illness by encouraging them to express emotions, mentally overcome the challenges linked to their condition and develop healthy coping mechanisms. Participating in art therapy can contribute to positive mental health, provide peer interaction and a sense of community within the hospital environment.

The Trust was founded by Dr Laura N Young MBE and her husband Dr John Young after identifying gaps in the care of their daughter Verity. Verity spent a lot of time in hospital during her eight years of life receiving treatment for Lupus and then cancer.

Each stamp includes an element of varnish finish and a metallic ink, as well as an elliptical device, shown on the stamps and in the perforations, to echo the shape of Dr Taylor’s famous bimetal kettle switch.

The stamps are available as sheets, in a collectable Presentation Pack, on an official First Day cover and also as part of an essential Prestige Booklet telling more of Dr Taylor’s story.

Issue Date:16.09.2017 Designer:Isle of Man Advertising Printer:Enschedé Process:Offset Lithography Size:40 x 40 mm Values:47p, 80p, £1.30, £1.47, £1.68, £1.86