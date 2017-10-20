Indian Theme on Foreign Stamps: Indonesia

Taj Mahal

The miniature sheet was issued on 14th July 2017 features famous landmarks of the world. The stamp issued to honor Postcrossing. The sheet depicts Taj Mahal in the center. Other images printed on the sheet are pyramids of Egypt, the top of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the outstretched arm of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House and Singapore’s merlion sculpture on the right, the Great Wall of China and Rome’s Colosseum .

The Postcrossing set from Indonesia also includes a se-tenant (side-by-side) strip of three 3,000rp stamps. The design of the stamp in the center of this strip is similar to that of the 10,000rp souvenir sheet. The stamp on the left depicts Indonesian landmarks, and the one on the right shows a girl sitting in a window in the foreground and a volcanic landscape in the background.