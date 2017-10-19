New Joint Stamp Issues

300th Birth Anniversary of Maria Theresa

Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia and are commemorating the tercentenary of the birth of Maria Theresa by issuing a joint commemorative stamp block. Maria Theresa was the only female ruler of the Habsburg dominions and the last of the House of Habsburg. She was the sovereign of Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Bohemia, Transylvania, Mantua, Milan, Lodomeria and Galicia, the Austrian Netherlands and Parma. By marriage, she was Duchess of Lorraine, Grand Duchess of Tuscany and Holy Roman Empress

Royal Golden Wedding Anniversary

HM Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and HRH Prince Henrik are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary this year, celebrate this momentous occasion with this beautiful joint issue between Faroes, Denmark and Greenland.