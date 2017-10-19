New Joint Stamp Issues

Posted on October 19, 2017 by PhilaMirror

300th Birth Anniversary of Maria Theresa

maria theresa stampsAustria, Croatia, Hungary and Slovenia and are commemorating the tercentenary of the birth of Maria Theresa by issuing a joint commemorative stamp block. Maria Theresa was the only female ruler of the Habsburg dominions and the last of the House of Habsburg. She was the sovereign of Austria, Hungary, Croatia, Bohemia, Transylvania, Mantua, Milan, Lodomeria and Galicia, the Austrian Netherlands and Parma. By marriage, she was Duchess of Lorraine, Grand Duchess of Tuscany and Holy Roman Empress

Royal Golden Wedding Anniversary

royal wedding joint stamp issueHM Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and HRH Prince Henrik are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary this year, celebrate this momentous occasion with this beautiful joint issue between Faroes, Denmark and Greenland.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Commemorative Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Joint Issues, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>