Malaysia launches Special Stamps for Deepavali

Malaysia Bhd has released its fourth ‘Festival Food’ series comprising stamps and other products to highlight the upcoming Festival of Lights or Deepavali celebration.The fourth edition stamps feature festive foods that are usually being enjoyed during Deepavali including Vadai, Muruku, Paal Kova and Payasam (60 sen), Thosai and Idli (80 sen) and Banana Leaf Rice (90 sen).

One of the unique aspects of this series is its circular Miniature Sheet (MS) featuring an illustration of a candy tray filled with various sweets treats which are also enjoyed by other races in Malaysia. One sheet is sold at RM5.There will only be a limited 25,000 miniature sheets printed. The cancellation mark will feature an iconic platter, a piece of Banana Leaf.