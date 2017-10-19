Jersey Issued Stamps on Lillie Langtry

Lillie Langtry, the Jersey-born actress sometimes referred to as ‘the Jersey Lily’, was born on 13 October 1853 at the Old Rectory in the Island’s parish of St Saviour. Her acting career offered her a variety of roles, some of which are commemorated within this stamp issue, marking 100 years since she retired from the stage.

Issue Date:22.09.2017 Printer:Cartor Security Printing, France Process:Four colour process offset lithography + spot silver iridescent ink Colours:4 Colours Size:Stamp die size 40mm deep x 30mm wide. Overall Miniature Sheet size 92mm deep x 125mm wide. Stamp within Miniature Sheet die size 54mm deep x 64mm wide Values:49p, 63p, 73p, 79, 90p, £1.07