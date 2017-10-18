The U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”
USPS:Forever Stamps on Christmas Carols
This entry was posted in Definitive Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, Themes, World and tagged Christmas carols, deck the halls, forever stamps, Jingle Bells, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas, silent night, Stamps, stamps on christmas, Ups, usps Christmas stamps, usps stamps. Bookmark the permalink.