USPS:Forever Stamps on Christmas Carols

Posted on October 18, 2017 by PhilaMirror

usps christmas stampsThe U.S. Postal Service will begin celebrating the Holiday season  with four new Forever stamps featuring images that illustrate the themes of four beloved Christmas carols: “Jingle Bells,” “Deck the Halls,” “Silent Night” and “Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

