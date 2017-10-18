US-Canada Joint Stamp Issue

Posted on October 18, 2017 by PhilaMirror

us canada joint issueOne design shows a player in a contemporary uniform and using modern equipment, and the other is wearing vintage garb and using old-fashioned gear.

The nondenominated (49¢) U.S. forever stamps will be issued in two different formats: in a pane of 20, and in a souvenir sheet of two stamps. Prerelease details from the Postal Service indicate the stamps are arranged tete-beche, with one stamp positioned upside down to mirror the image of the other. Canada’s nondenominated (85¢) permanent-rate stamps will be issued in a booklet of 10 self-adhesive stamps, and a perforated gummed souvenir sheet of two.

