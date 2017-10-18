Ireland Issued Stamp on 50th Death Anniversary of Che Guevara

50 years ago this year, Argentinian Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara died. To commemorate this event An Post issued this beautiful stamp which is based on the iconic image created by Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick.

Date of Issue: October 5, 2017 Value & Quantity: €1 (122k) Illustration: Jim Fitzpatrick Design: Red&Grey Stamp Size: 29.8mm x 40.6mm Colour: Multicolour Paper: TR Yellow Green Phosphor PVA Gum Make-up: Sheetlets of 16 Perforations: 14.1 x 14.3 Printing Process: Lithography Printer: Cartor Security Printing