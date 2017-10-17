Rare Mahatma Gandhi Stamps Sold at Record Price

A set of four rare stamps which feature the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi has been auctioned for a record-breaking 500,000 British Pounds in UK. According to the UK-based dealer Stanley Gibbons, this is the highest price ever paid for Indian stamps! The block of four was sold to a private Australian collector. Only 13 of the 1948 Gandhi 10-rupee Purple Brown and Lake ‘Service’ stamps are in circulation. These stamps were particularly rare owing to the fact that they were in a set of four.(Source-India Today)