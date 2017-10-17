A set of four rare stamps which feature the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi has been auctioned for a record-breaking 500,000 British Pounds in UK. According to the UK-based dealer Stanley Gibbons, this is the highest price ever paid for Indian stamps! The block of four was sold to a private Australian collector. Only 13 of the 1948 Gandhi 10-rupee Purple Brown and Lake ‘Service’ stamps are in circulation. These stamps were particularly rare owing to the fact that they were in a set of four.(Source-India Today)
Rare Mahatma Gandhi Stamps Sold at Record Price
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Auction and tagged Gandhi service stamps, gandhi stamps, indian stamps, rarest stamps, service stamps, stamp auction, stamps of India, stamps on gandhi. Bookmark the permalink.