New French Stamps

150 Years of Military Transmissions

The stamp commemorates the 150th anniversary of military transmissions. The founding act of military transmissions was the Niel Act of 1867 establishing the first military units responsible for military telegraphy. The visual illustrates the evolution of military transmissions from the telegraphic sappers (beginning of the optical telegraph) to the transmitters of today; Symbolization of transmissions in the service of the 3 armies (Rafale aircraft, Leclerc tank, FRégate Européenne MultiMmission Fremm), transmissions = “the weapon that unites all weapons”; The color of the uniforms worn by the units of the “Blue” (made up of the militarized personnel from the Telegraph Administration) is the emblem of the transmissions, the sky blue.

Auguste Rodin

Many exhibitions in France and abroad celebrate this year the centenary of the death of Auguste Rodin (1840-1917). Started around 1882, Le Baiser originally represented Paolo and Francesca, condemned to wander in the Underworld. But this group destined for The Gate of Hell soon took off as an independent sculpture. His public success is immediate, accompanied here again by a perfume of scandal. Nudity is then acceptable only if it drapes itself on a mythological or allegorical pretext … Triumph of sensual, supple and quivering happiness, The Kiss became, along with The Thinker, one of the world icons of sculpture.

Issue Date:02.10.2017

Circus Art

Booklet of 12 postage stamps with permanent validity at the rate of the green letter for letters up to 20 g destined for France.

Issue Date:30.09.2017 Designer:Severin Millet :Heliogravure Size:24 x 38 mm

