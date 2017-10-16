Hungary Issued Stamp on Florian Albert

In Hungary in the period following the early 1950s when the Mighty Magyars, the Golden Team, assailed the peaks of the sport, the question arose of whether there would or could ever be a new generation – or even a single player – who would be able to play football to such a high standard again.
Out of this new generation Flórián Albert appeared at the end of the 1950s as the first footballer with outstanding skills. He played for the same team, Ferencváros, for the whole of his career between 1952 and 1974. He was the top scorer on three occasions and won four Hungarian league championships and one People’s Republic of Hungary Cup. He was a member of the team which won the Fairs Cup, the forerunner of the UEFA Cup, defeating the Italian team Juventus 1-0 in 1965. He was chosen Footballer of the Year in Hungary in 1966 and 1967.
Issue Date:15.09.2017 Designer:Barnabás Baticz Printer:ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Nyrt. Process:4-colour offset Colours:4 Colours Size:40 x 30 mm