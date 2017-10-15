New Stamps from Croatia

Autism: Living in their Own World

Autism is a condition where a child (or an adult) experiences the world in a way that significantly differs compared to other people. The basic characteristics of persons with disabilities from the autism spectrum are difficulties in communication and interaction, tendency to repeat behavioural patterns, interests and activities, as well as sensory processing difficulties. Furthermore, one of the characteristics of disorders from the autism spectrum is its appearance in early childhood, up to the age of three. It is important to emphasize that this is a neurobiological developmental disorder and, throughout the life of an affected individual, its clinical picture changes within the spectrum of the disorder that manifests itself differently among individuals and at various levels.

Autism was first described in 1943 by Kanner, an American psychiatrist. His description of the basic clinical symptoms is valid even today. However, what has changed is the higher number of cases of autism throughout the world. This is why persons with autism require a greater social support and care.

Issue Date:18.09.2017 Designer:Nataša Odak, designer from Zagreb Printer:AKD d.o.o., Zagreb Process:Multicolor Offset Printing :29.82 x 35.50 mm Values:3.10 HRK

Issue Date:02.10.2017