India Post is Issuing Stamps on Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai

India Post is issuing a set of 2 commemorative postage stamps on Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Mumbai on 15th October 2017. Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport formerly known as Sahar International Airport.It is the 29th busiest airportin the world y passenger traffic. The airport has three operating terminals spread over an operational area of 750 hectares (1,850 acres) and handles about 850 aircraft movements per day. It handled a record 51 movements in one hour on 16 September 2014. The airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a joint venture between the Airport Authority of India and the GVK Industries Ltd. led consortium which was appointed in February 2006 to carry out the modernisation of the Airport. The airport is named after the 17th-century Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji . It was re-renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, adding “Maharaj” to the name, by the Maharashtra Govt. on 8 December 2016. CSIA’s IATA airport code – “BOM” – is derived from Bombay, Mumbai’s former name.