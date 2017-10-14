AYUSH Festival of Stamps will be Organized at Goa

The AYUSH Festival of Stamps, scheduled to be held on 17th and 18th October 2017 at Goa. The AYUSH Festival of Stamps is a joint venture of AYUSH Ministry and Department of Posts. The main objective of the event is to spread the message of Ayurveda and Philately as a hobby to the young generation.A facebook page, ‘Philately for Ayush‘ was launched by the Ministry. The page contains information on activities organised online and offline for the festival.
