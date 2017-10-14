Andora Issued Stamp on  Pilar Riberaygua

This philatelic series dedicated to the recognition of those Andorran women who, through their work, effort and talent, have contributed to the social and cultural progress of the Principality.This year’s edition pays homage to the artist and gallery owner Pilar Riberaygua, whose work has been key to the introduction and dissemination of contemporary art in the Principality of Andorra.

Born in 1953, with deeply Andorran roots, she had a clear artistic vocation that led her to study ceramics at the Massana art school in Barcelona at the age of 14. After finishing her studies, she opened in the same city, along with a companion, a ceramic workshop in which they produce masks, decorative objects and ceramic murals.

At the age of 27, she returned to Andorra where she opened another artistic ceramics workshop which will be the embryo of his first art gallery, the Art Gallery Bauró, which opened in 1985. She began her work as gallery owner exposing young Andorran artists soon to introduce to consecrated and top-level contemporary artists such as Henry Moore, Miró, Picasso and Miquel Barceló, introducing and diffusing contemporary art in Andorra that at the beginning of the 1980s was practically unknown and undervalued.

Her work as a gallery owner led her to expand his activity at an international level, where she signed agreements in major art capitals such as Paris, Berlin, Luxembourg, Tokyo or New York, in order to showcase the production of the artists’ nucleus he received in his gallery. It is also at this moment when she begins to participate in international art fairs like ARCO.

In 1991 she promoted the contemporary art center Cat’Art, a rural residence for young artists located in Sainte Colomba d’Ers (Sainte-Colombe-sur-l’Hers) in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France, where she meets artists from all over the world who worked and exchange in the center and also with collective actions such as Lacustre, Bosc and Riviere.

In 1998 he inaugurated the Les Punxes Gallery in Barcelona, ​​which she led for nine years despite her fight against cancer, which would finally take her in 2002 at the age of 49.

Issue Date:22.09.2017 Process:Offset Size:40.9 x 28.8 mm Values:€1.25