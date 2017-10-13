Special Cover Released on EEMA

By Anil Kr Pujara

The Event and Entertainment Management Association (EEMA) is an autonomous and non-profit registered body of companies, institutions and professionals operating within the Events and Experiential Marketing industry of India. The Industry has grown exponentially over the last two decades with over 1000 entities operating in this space, in various segments and levels across 100+ cities in India.

EEMA is the first and only body of its kind, which seeks to bring together the country’s leading Event Management, Sports Management and Brand Activation companies, MICE and Wedding Planners, Experiential Marketers, Entertainment Professionals, Artist Management Companies and International counterparts on the same platform.

EEMA today is the only national association with a unified voice that leads dialogue within its members and with government, Statutory Bodies, Taxation Authorities, Private and Municipal Licensing Bodies, Corporate Industry, Vendors and Artists.

EEMA is setting Industry Standards that guide its members and has prescribed a Code of Conduct for its members and their employees.

Over the years, EEMA has also been instrumental in organizing the coming together of industry stakeholders at its annual convention EEMAGINE and has instituted EEMAX, the industry premier Award Ceremony to recognise excellence in the event and experiental marketing space.

Since its incorporation in 2008, EEMA has rapidly grown in membership to include all significant organised players across the length and breadth of the country, and it is estimated that close to 80% of the organized revenue in this space, is represented through EEMA members.