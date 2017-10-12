Stamp Design Contest for Children’s Day Stamps

Posted on October 12, 2017 by PhilaMirror

India Post is organizing a contest to design stamps for this years childrens day.Theme of the stamps will be nest.nest

 

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in News, SARC Philately and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>