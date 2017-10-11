Qatar Post has launched a new set of stamps to celebrate the unveiling of its new brand identity, cementing the official start of the next chapter of postal services in the country. Recently, Qatar Post launched a significant transformation process that is expected to set the postal company on par with the digital world, modern economy and the needs of new customers. Qatar Post’s modernisation process is under way at full speed and is impacting all levels of the postal services.The new stamps are a symbol of modern life delivered by Qatar Post. The 50-dirham stamps, which feature Qatar Post’s new logo and new branded cars, can be found at General Post Office (GPO), as well as its branches spread across the country and philatelic e-shop.