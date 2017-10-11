India Post Issued Stamp on Nanaji Deshmukh

nanaji deshmukh stampIndia Post has issued a commemorative postage stamp on Nanaji Deshmukh on 11th October 2017.

Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh also known as Nanaji Deshmukh (11 October 1916 – 27 February 2010) was a social activist. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance, and has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan  by the Government of India.

He was a leader of the  Bhartiya Jan Sangh and also a member of the Rajya Sabha.nanaji deshmukh fdc

In 1980, when he turned 60, he opted not only from the electoral fray but also politics. He later devoted himself completely to social and constructive work, lived in ashrams and never projected himself.

2 Responses to India Post Issued Stamp on Nanaji Deshmukh

  1. prof premraj pushpakaran says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:33 PM

    prof premraj pushpakaran writes– 2017 marks the 100th b’day of Nanaji Deshmukh!!!

    Reply
  2. prof premraj pushpakaran says:
    October 28, 2017 at 4:33 PM

    prof premraj pushpakaran writes– 2016 marks the 100th b’day of Nanaji Deshmukh!!!

    Reply

