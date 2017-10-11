India Post is Issuing Stampon Nanaji Deshmukh

India Post is issuing a commemorative postage stamp on Nanaji Deshmukh on 11th October 2017. Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh also known as Nanaji Deshmukh (11 October 1916 – 27 February 2010) was a social activist. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance, and has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India. He was a leader of the Bhartiya Jan Sangh and also a member of the Rajya Sabha. In 1980, when he turned 60, he opted not only from the electoral fray but also politics. He later devoted himself completely to social and constructive work, lived in ashrams and never projected himself.