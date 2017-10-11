India Post is Issuing Stampon Nanaji Deshmukh

Posted on October 11, 2017 by PhilaMirror

nanaji deshmukhIndia Post is issuing a commemorative postage stamp on Nanaji Deshmukh on 11th October 2017. Chandikadas Amritrao Deshmukh also known as Nanaji Deshmukh (11 October 1916 – 27 February 2010) was a social activist. He worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance, and has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan  by the Government of India. He was a leader of the  Bhartiya Jan Sangh and also a member of the Rajya Sabha. In 1980, when he turned 60, he opted not only from the electoral fray but also politics. He later devoted himself completely to social and constructive work, lived in ashrams and never projected himself.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Asian Philately, Commemorative Stamps, First Day Cover, History Behind A Stamp, New Stamps, News, SARC Philately, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>