Belgie -Mexico Joint Stamp Issue

The new set of postage stamps, is commemorating 35 years of diplomatic relations and friendship shared between Belize and Mexico. The release of the new stamp issue symbolizes the strong ties of friendship and cooperation that unite the peoples and the governments of both countries. It also represents the official closing ceremony of the events organized on the occasion of the celebration of the 35th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Belize and Mexico.

The twenty-five cent stamp depicts the old Belize-Mexico Bridge, which is sometimes referred to as the “Bridge of Friendship”, and which was erected and inaugurated in 1964.

The sixty cent stamp depicts the modern new Belize-Mexico Bridge, which was officially opened to the public on May 15, 2013. These bridges span the Hondo River at Santa Elena Border in the Corozal District. The artistic work for these stamps were done by Belizean artist Kirkland Smith, and were further designed by Andrew Robinson of the United Kingdom. The layout was done by Casco Studio, and the printing by Cartor Security Printing, both from the United Kingdom.