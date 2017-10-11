Australia Issued Stamp on AFP Journalist Kate Webb

Kate Webb, who died in 2007 at the age of 64, earned a reputation as a fearless reporter during the Vietnam War and covering other momentous stories in Asia during a career spanning four decades.She is featured on one of five new stamps unveiled to mark Remembrance Day on Nov. 11, when a minute’s silence is held to honour those who have fought and died for their country. The stamps issued on Oct. 6.

This stamp issue, the fourth in a series commemorating a century since World War I, acknowledges the important roles women have played in war and conflict,” said Michael Zsolt of Australia Post.

Webb, who was born in New Zealand but moved to Australia with her family as a child, is shown on a stamp marking the Korea and Vietnam wars, along with Red Cross worker Rosemary Griggs.In 1971 while covering the Vietnam War, Webb was reported killed after she was ambushed and taken prisoner by North Vietnamese troops in Cambodia, who marched her and five others through the jungle in a 23-day ordeal.