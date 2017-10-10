New Sepac 2017 Stamps

Luxembourg

sepac luxembourg stampDate of Issue: 19 September 2017

Faroe Islands

sepac faroe stampThe knife has always been the most important tool of the Faroese. This is signified by the old saying: “A knifeless man is a lifeless man” which indicates the need in everyday life to have a knife handy at all times. The knife was used in almost all activities undertaken in the old farmer-hunter society, by men and women, children and adults.

Issue Date:02.10.2017 Designer:Martin Mörck Printer:La Poste, France. Process:offset/intaglio. Size:Stamp size: 60 x 40 mm Mini-sheet size: 80 x 60 mm Values:19 DKK

