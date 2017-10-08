USPS will Issue Forever Stamp on African American History Museum

Posted on October 8, 2017 by PhilaMirror

usps african museum stampThe National Museum of African American History and Culture Forever stamp will be issued on 13th October 2017 .”Black history is inseparable from American history, and the black experience represents a profound and unique strand of the American story. This stamp issuance recognizes the richness of that experience,” the U.S. Postal Service said in announcing the design.In its first year, more than 2.5 million people paid the African American History Museum a visit, staying for much longer periods of time than at most museums.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in Definitive Stamps, History Behind A Stamp, Joint Issues, New Stamps, News, Stamps, Themes, World and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>