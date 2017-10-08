Special Cover Released on St. Philomena College , Puttur

By Suresh Rao

St Philomena College, Puttur, a premier educational institution of Dakshina Kannada District of Karnataka is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee in the year 2017-18. The college is a co-education centre and an institution of excellence which has brought a paradigm shift in the domain of higher education in the region. It has also significantly contributed to the society. Its alumni have carved a niche for themselves through their hard work. innovation and excellence at state / national/international levels. The Diamond Jubilee celebration would showcase the 60 glorious years of the college’s service to the society through imparting quality education. This special cover is released to mark its Diamond Jubilee celebrations.( Special Cover Number KTK/72/2017)