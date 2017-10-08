India Post Issued Stamp on Rapid Action Force

India Post has released a commemorative postage stamp on Rapid Action Force on 7th October 2017.Home Minister Rajnath Singh released the stamp at Merrut.RAF stands for “Rapid Action Force”, A specialized force, raised by converting 10 unattached BNS of CRPF in Oct. 1992. These units were set up to deal with riots and riot like situations, to instill confidence amongst all sections of the society and also, handle internal security duty. RAF is a zero repose force which gets to the crisis situation within a minimal time, thus enthuses and immediate sense of security and confidence amongst the general public.

This force also has the credit for having a separate flag signifying peace and was proud recipient of president’s color presented to it by SH L.K. Advani, then Deputy Prime Minister Of India on 7th Oct. 2003 for its selfless service to the nation in the 11th year of coming into existence.RAF trained male and female contingents for UN peace keeping mission to different countries (I.E, Haiti, Kosovo, Libera, etc) every year continues to earn accolades and excellence in international forum for their highest order of professionalism.

This specialized force has 10 battalions which are numbered 99 to 108 in CRPF, headed by an inspector general officer. Presently Sh. K.S.Bhandari is the IG, RAF. The smallest functional unit in the force is a ‘Team’ commanded by an inspector, has three components namely riot control element, tear smoke element and fire element. It has been organised as an independent striking unit. One team in a company of RAF is comprised of women personnel so as to deal more effectively with situation where the force forces women demonstrators.