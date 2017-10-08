Canada Post is celebrating the best players to ever don NHL jerseys with its 2017 Canadian Hockey Legends stamp collection. The “Ultimate Six” being honoured with their own stamps during this, the NHL’s centennial, include Maurice “Rocket” Richard, Jean Béliveau, Gordie Howe, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, and Wayne Gretzky.
Canada Post Issued “Ultimate Six” tamps
