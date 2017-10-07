Private Covers:Ramayana

Posted on October 7, 2017 by PhilaMirror

ramayan coversBy M.Gulrez

These coversare  conceived by M. Gulrez and designed by Ashok Mittal.All commercially used from Allahabad and Sherangerpure on same release date 22.9.17. Sherangerpure is famous for RAM-KEVET Prasang of Ramayana.

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in News, Special Cover and tagged , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to Private Covers:Ramayana

  1. Vikram Champaneri says:
    October 7, 2017 at 7:22 AM

    Good idea and extra efforts for same day regustered post
    Good job sir

    Reply
  2. M.Gulrez says:
    October 8, 2017 at 9:10 PM

    Thanks a lot Vikram ji.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>