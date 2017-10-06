New Stamps from Hungary

Old timer Cars

Hungary released a stamp of oldtimer cars that were once popular and are now increasingly rare. For a car to become an oldtimer does not only mean age but also quality because, besides being at least 30 years old, the condition is that the appearance and almost all the parts of the vehicle type must be in harmony with the original. Some parts may be damaged or worn, and such cars may receive a special OT, i.e. Oldtimer, registration plate ensuring some tax and insurance concessions.

The first stamp of the miniature sheet depicts the Polish Warszawa 220. The car with the characteristic round- back body had been made earlier as the Pobeda M20 in Gorky in the Soviet Union. In total 255,000 Warsawas were made at the Fabryka Samachodow Osobowych plant between 1951 and 1973, and many served as taxis and police and official vehicles.

On the next stamp a Moskvitch 407 is featured. In 1958 the first version of the model with a polished two-tone finish and a chrome grille shell and bumpers rolled off the production line at the Moscow Automobile Plant, where cars were made under the GAZ A badge from 1930 and under the name KIM from 1940.

The Trabant, hailed as Eastern Europe’s people’s car, is shown on the fourth stamp. In the era of the post-war steel shortage, the bodywork of the Trabant was made of a plastic called Duroplast. The front wheels of the Trabant P50 were driven by an air-cooled, two-stroke, two-cylinder engine.

Issue Date: 01.09.2017 Designer: István Weisenburger Printer: Pénzjegynyomda Zrt. Process: 4-colour offset + embossed Colours: 4 Colours Size: Perforated Size: 40 x 30 mm, Imperforate Size of Miniature Sheet: 140 x 90 mm Values: 6×HUF120

Very Own Stamp

In 2017 Magyar Posta is releasing a new type of Your Own Stamp called the Very Own Stamp. The A5 size sheet of stamps with a renewed format contains 6 stamps with no value indication marked Domestic. The issue was designed by the graphic artist Imre Benedek and was produced by ANY Security Printing Company.

The main characteristics of this new version are the A5 size of the sheet of stamps, an enlargement of the photo chosen for the stamps appearing on the sheet and the interesting option of having a message up to 40 characters long of your choice appear above the large photo. The stamps bear the inscription Domestic, which means that any future changes in tariffs in the coming years are automatically followed. Thus these stamps can be used flexibly without paying additional postage.

Issue Date: 01.09.2017 Designer: Imre Benedek Printer: Pénzjegynyomda Zrt. Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Perforated size of stamps: 18 x 25.20 mm Perforated size of label: 36.25 x 25.20 mm, Imperforated sheet size: personalised stamp: 148 x 210 mm promotional definitive stamp: 210 × 297 mm

Hungarian Saints and Blesseds V

Magyar Posta is continuing the presentation of Hungarian saints and blesseds in 2017. The Hungarian Saints and Blesseds V miniature sheet honours Saint Margaret, Saint Kinga and the Blessed Yolanda. The miniature sheet designed by the graphic artist Imre Benedek was produced by ANY Security Printing Company and will be available at first day post offices and Filaposta in Hungary from 1 September 2017, but may also be ordered from Magyar Posta’s online store.

King Béla IV is regarded as the second founder of the state as he rebuilt the country after it was devastated by the Mongols in 1241-42. His daughters, Saint Margaret, Saint Kinga and the Blessed Yolanda, are shown on the stamps of the fifth issue of the Hungarian Saints and Blesseds series. Their lives were greatly influenced by the ideal of poverty prevalent at the time and the example of their aunt Saint Elizabeth, who died in 1231 and was canonised soon after in 1235.

Saint Margaret (1242 – 1270) was born in calamitous times. During the Mongol invasion her parents vowed to devote their child-to-be to God if their country was liberated from the Mongols. From the age of three she was raised by Dominican nuns in Veszprém and later lived in the convent on the Danube island which today bears her name. She spent her days working and her nights praying. According to legend, when she died, her body did not start decomposing for three weeks and had the scent of a rose. She is regarded as the model of self-discipline and Christian love. She was canonised by Pope Pius XII in 1943.

Saint Kinga (1224 – 1292) married Boleslaw V, Duke of Poland, which influenced Hungarian-Polish relations favourably. She helped Poland in many ways, contributing her whole dowry to defending the country against the Mongols, opening the salt mines at Wieliczka, founding a Poor Clares convent at Sandec (today Stary Sącz) and building hospitals and churches. After her husband’s death she withdrew to the convent at Sandec, where she was elected mother superior. She is the patron saint of Poland and Lithuania. She was canonised by Pope John Paul II on 16 June 1999.

Blessed Yolanda (1235 or 1239 – 1298) married Boleslaw the Pious, Prince of Kalisz and Gniezno, in 1256. After her husband’s death in 1279, she gave away her wealth to the Church and her relatives, and joined her widowed sister Kinga in the Poor Clares convent at Sandec. After her sister’s demise in 1292 she moved to the Gniezno monastery founded by her husband and became the abbess. Due to miraculous healings at her grave in the monastery’s chapel, she was beatified in 1827.

Issue Date: 01.09.2017 Designer: Imre Benedek Printer: ANY Biztonsági Nyomda Process: Offset Colours: 4 Colours Size: Imperforated size of miniature sheet: 110 × 102 mm