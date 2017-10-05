New Stamps from France

France – Russia Joint Issue

Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Normandy – Niémen hunting regiment.The epic of the Normandie-Niémen regiment is symbolized by the representation of a Yak 9 plane, a French pilot and a Russian mechanic during World War II, + Normandy-Niémen emblem and Russian red star.Illustrative contemporary comic book.

Issue Date: 04.09.2017 Designer: Pierre Andre Cousin Process: Taille Douce Size: 60 x 25 mm Values: €1.30

500 Years of Le Havre

A summer at Le Havre 2017, a cultural program launched by the municipality and put into action by the public interest group “Le Havre 2017″, is a major event for Le Havre, organized to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the founding of the city and celebrate and enhance its cultural heritage.

Issue Date: 04.09.2017 Designer: Eve Luquet Process: Taille Douce Size: 40.85 x 30 mm Values: €0.85

Bridges and Viaducts

The bridges which illustrate the stamps of this notebook were chosen to show architectures from different periods, different countries, made in different materials, allowing the passage from one bank to another of people on foot or by bicycle, trains, Cars, tramways, cargo loads, etc. This booklet presents architectures of a certain beauty and utility: bridges, aqueducts, viaducts, in France and abroad, presented in such a way that That one sees or guesses the two banks.These bridges have, for the most part, a great reputation and are still predominantly still in service. Two stamps allow to see two bridges, one clearly visible, and the second, in the second plane.A tribute to the architects of all times with the means of their time and to architecture, the art of designing and building buildings.

Issue Date: 02.09.2017 Illustrator: Etienne Thery Process: Heliogravure Size: 38 x 24 mm Values: 8.76€