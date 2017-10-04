Finland Issued Stamps on National Urban Parks

Illustrator and graphic designer Timo Mänttäri is the artist behind the colorfully stylized, familiar landmarks in the stamps depicting the urban parks in Turku, Porvoo and Hämeenlinna.

National urban parks make up a network of valuable urban landscapes that covers the most important locations with regard to urban culture and nature. There are currently eight national urban parks in Finland.

“I have illustrated many postcards depicting Helsinki. It was a pleasure to draw other cities, too. I visited all the three cities to look for the most suitable themes and angles,” Mänttäri says.

The National urban parks sheet has 30 domestic no-value indicator stamps.

Issue Date: 06.09.2017 Designer: Timo Mänttäri