New Stamps from Finland

Four Seasons

Graphic designer Stiina Hovi has designed a stamp series featuring Finnish nature and its four seasons. Four different stamps will be published in the requested stamp roll and they will be accepted for domestic deliveries. The 100-stamp roll will be reintroduced to the market because of feedback: the rolls have been the favorites of buyers and retailers alike.

Issue Date: 06.09.2017 Designer: Stiina Hovi

Mannerheim

September 6 marked the publication of a Personalized stamp depicting Marshal of Finland Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim (1867–1951). The stamp was designed in cooperation with the Mannerheim Museum and the Mannerheim Foundation.

Issue Date: 06.09.2017 Designer: Postimerkkidesign: Paula Salviander, valokuva: Aarne Pietinen

Art Award

Posti’s first art award was handed over to sculptor Jasmin Anoschkin in March.

In addition to EUR 10,000 of prize money, the award includes the publishing of stamps based on the artist’s works.

Three playful works were selected for the stamp series: ceramic kissing lips, a koala and a giraffe, and a reindeer made of wood.

The sheet was designed by Paula Salviander and consists of 15 domestic no-value indicator stamps.

Issue Date: 06.09.2017 Designer: Paula Salviander