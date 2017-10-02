By SudhirJain

Monthly meeting of Central India Philatelic Society organized on 1st Oct. 2017 at Satna (M. P.). It was Decided in the meeting that a Philatelic & Numismatic Exhibition will be organized in the month of November 2017.Secretary Sudhir Jain displayed his collection of old Bazar Cards and US Quarter Dollar coins. Shri Ramesh Lajpatrai presided and Jt. Secretary Rajendea Agarwal Shashi given vote of thanks.

Members present were Kuldeepak Oberai, Umashankar Agarwal, Ashok Jain, Ravi Gupta, Jagdish Tiwari, Jinendra Jain, Surendra Gupta, Ashok Mohile, Sachin Tolwani, Anuj Agarwal, Vinay Gupta, S. P. Sharma, Pankaj Pratap Singh, Thakur Khilani, Manmohan Maheshwari, Tilakraj Soni, Pravin Khatri, Rakesh Sahu etc.