Israel-Croatia Joint Stamp Issue

In 2017, Israel and Croatia mark 20 years of diplomatic relations. The goal is to strengthen friendly relations between the two countries. We have seen ups and downs in the past, but now are moving forward positively. Croatia – a new member of the European Union that has also not had an easy or short experience concerning its national development, well understands now the needs and challenges of the State of Israel and Israel is well aware of the challenges that Croatia faces as a member of the European Union.

Flowers that are characteristic for the two countries were selected as motifs for commemorative postage stamps: Israel’s windflower and iris, Croatian national flower as they relay a clear message regarding devotion, and of Israelis and Croatians identifying with their own national values and symbols of their countries. Picturesque wildflowers, biblical meadow lilies, can be found across Israel, while the sophisticated Croatian iris, a divine flower from the old Slavic mythology, is a traditional symbol of dignity, bravery and hope.

Issue Date: 04.09.2017 Printer: Cartor Security Printing, France Process: Offset Size: H30 / W40

Croatia –Israel Joint Stamp Issue

Over the past two decades, since the establishment of relations, and especially in recent years, the cooperation between the two countries has intensified in the fields of agriculture, cyber, technology and innovation. Cooperation in the field of Homeland Security has also become very important in our bilateral relations.

Croatian Iris (Iris croatica Prodán):The only place in the world in which the Croatian Iris grows is on the forested limestone hills in western Croatia. It was not defined scientifically until 1962 and by 2000 it was declared by the Croatian Academy of Arts and Science as Croatia’s national flower. This plant is known as Perunika in honor of Perun, the highest god of the pantheon and god of thunder and Lightning in Slavic mythology.

Issue Date: 04.09.2017 Designer: Sabina Rešić, designer from Zagreb Printer: AKD d.o.o., Zagreb Process: Multicolor Offset Printing Size: 42.60 x 35.50 mm : 7.60 HRK