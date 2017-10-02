Germany Issued Postcards and Postmarks on Owls

Posted on October 2, 2017 by PhilaMirror

german owl postmarksBy Wolfgang Beyer ,Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie
These postcards and postmarks will be issued on 5th November 2017 in 74405 GAILDORF. Both philatelic items and in addition a pictorial postmark are featuring a Tawny Owl (Strix aluco).

Related Posts with Thumbnails
This entry was posted in News, Picture Post cards, Themes and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>