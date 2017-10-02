By Wolfgang Beyer ,Vice Chairman of the German Philatelic Collector Group ArGe Zoologie
These postcards and postmarks will be issued on 5th November 2017 in 74405 GAILDORF. Both philatelic items and in addition a pictorial postmark are featuring a Tawny Owl (Strix aluco).
Germany Issued Postcards and Postmarks on Owls
