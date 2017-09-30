Taiwan Issued Cross-Strait Stamps

Posted on September 30, 2017

taiwan stampsA set of commemorative stamps was released in Taiwan in celebration of 30 years of exchanges with China, in the hope of promoting dialogue and building on the foundations established between the two sides, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said. In a press statement, MAC said cross-strait exchanges began in 1987 after the Taiwan government began allowing citizens to visit their relatives in China.

The design of the commemorative stamps reflect the postage, shipping, commerce, tourism, trade, academics, culture and other aspects of the two sides over the past 30 years, according to MAC.

