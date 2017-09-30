Jersey Issued Stamps on Butterflies

The third instalment in the series looking at Jersey’s natural links with China features a selection of butterflies that have been recorded in both locations, each representing two ends of the same eco-zone, the Palearctic. Colourful and captivating, butterflies often enrich the lives of onlookers and bring a feeling of peace.
Issue Date: 01.09.2017 Designer: Wang Huming and Martin Mörck Printer: Cartor Security Printing, France Process: Offset Lithography Colours: 4 : Stamp die size 36mm x 36mm. Souvenir Miniature Sheet size 86mm deep x 125mm wide containing two stamps. Souvenir Sheetlet size 98mm deep x 134mm wide containing six stamps. Values: 49p x 6