Guernsey Coasts Stamp Issue

On the GY stamps, which depict the west coast of the island viewed from Fort Grey slipway around to Rocquaine Bay and returning to the fort, the designs are dominated by the green tones of the island’s rural landscape, contrasting with the darker shade of the sea wall and the bright blue of the water. The UK issue stamps feature a panoramic view of the east coast of Guernsey from Albert Marina to Careening Hard, taking in Victoria Marina in the island’s capital, St Peter Port, which is considered one of Europe’s prettiest harbour towns.

Issue Date: 01.09.2017 Designer: Sue Hamon Printer: Joh Enschede Process: Offset Lithography Size: 25mm deep x 30mm wide Values: 5 x 100gm Bailiwick and 5 x 100gm UK rate