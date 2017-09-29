New Stamps from the Netherlands

Life in the North Sea

With the Life in the North Sea stamp sheetlet, PostNL is highlighting the work of Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden. Naturalis merged with the Zoological Museum Amsterdam, the National Herbarium of the Netherlands and the National Museum of Natural History (Naturalis) to form a world-class institute. Naturalis now curates over 42 million natural history items. The ten stamps on the Life in the North Sea stamp sheetlet show drawings of five inhabitants of the North Sea Region: a northern gannet in the air, a tub gurnard in the sea, a brown crab in the surf, bladder wrack and seaweed along the tide and Baltic clams, cut through shells and the egg case of a spotted ray on the beach. The individual illustrations are set against a background image of the North Sea, covering the entire sheetlet. All illustrations are contained within the perforations of the stamps; only the red bladder wrack continues on the tab next to the left stamp. The Dutch and Latin names of each species are listed next to each stamp on the tabs on both sides. The font used for the typography is Quicksand from 2008/2016 by Andrew Paglinawan. The Quicksand is a rounded, sanserif font with influences from geometric sanserif fonts from the 1920s and 1930s. The value denomination 1 is also derived from this font. Designer Ingmar Birza made a contour line around the 1 for that with the same thickness as the value indicator and the word ‘Nederland’.

Issue Date: 17.07.2017 Designer: Ingmar Birza Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem Process: Offset Size: Stamp: 36 x 25mm, Sheet: 108 x 150mm

Architecture Reconstruction

The stamps feature black and white photos of ten buildings in different styles and with different functions, spread throughout the Netherlands. All of the buildings are post-war and date from the early reconstruction period (up till 1958). The ten buildings are the Velsertunnel ventilation building (Velsen, 1957), the Purfina petrol station (Arnhem, 1957), the Industriegebouw (Rotterdam, 1951), the office at Van Leer’s Vatenfabriek (drum factory) (Amstelveen, 1958), the Soesterkwartier residential district (Amersfoort, 1957), the Gemeenteflat (Maastricht, 1950), Weverij de Ploeg (De Ploeg Weaving Mill) (Bergeijk, 1958), the Hoogovens (steelworks) (IJmuiden, 1951), the Faculty of Geodesy (Wageningen, 1953) and the Tweede Vrijzinnig-Christelijk Lyceum (Second Liberal Christian Lyceum) (The Hague, 1954). The stamps are marked ‘Nederland 1’, the denomination for items up to 20g in weight destined for mail within the Netherlands. The stamps are designed by Ariënne Boelens from Rotterdam.

During the reconstruction period in the Netherlands after the Second World War, bridges, roads, railways, homes and factories were rebuilt. A great deal of attention was also paid to new buildings with a social function (schools, banks and government buildings), art (the 1.5% scheme) and landscaping in residential areas and around utility buildings. Since 2007, examples from this period have been designated national monuments, with a distinction being made between the early (1940-1958) and late (1959-1965) reconstruction period.

The sheetlet was designed by Ariënne Boelens from Rotterdam, which is recognised as the main reconstruction city in the Netherlands due to the German bombardment on 14 May 1940.

Issue Date: 11.09.2017 Designer: Ariënne Boelens office Printer: Joh. Enschedé Security Print, Haarlem Process: Offset Colours: cyan, magenta, yellow and black Size: Stamp Size: 36 x 25mm, Sheet Size: 108 x 150mm