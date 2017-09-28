Special Cover Released on Lukerganj Barwari Durga Puja

By Rahul Ganguli

Secretary,Prayag Philatelic Society Allahabad

Lukerganj Barwari is celebrating its 111th year of Durga Puja this year. They intend to celebrate this occasion with great éclat and in a large scale, befitting the occasion. Keeping this in mind, a week long programme has been drawn up which include celebrations and enjoyment along-with the traditional ceremonies.

On this auspicious occasion and to make the celebrations a memorable one, a special cover along with a special cancellation was released on Saturday 23rd September 2017 at Lukerganj Club. The special cover was released by the SSP Allahabad Region Mr. Subodh Pratap Singh, Sr.Postmaster Mr.R.N.Yadav, Mr. Mihir Dey President Lukerganj Barwari and Mr. Kalyan Dey President Lukerganj Club.

History:Lukerganj as a locality came up in year 1906, thanks to the efforts of Mr Luker, the then Suptd., Government Press. The locality was largely inhibited by Bengalis and some of those early setters decided to celebrate Shree Shree Durga Puja. Due to their efforts and inspiration of those visionaries, Lukerganj Barwari was formed and the first Puja was performed in 1907. Since then it is being celebrated every year in the autumn season. In the year 2006, Barwari celebrated its centenary year.

The first Puja was celebrated at the residence of Late Sri Kalidas Dey and coincidentally, the present General Secretary Sri Debobroto Dey is the his great grand son. In the year 1907, the Puja was performed with a subscription of just Rs 118 /-. Pratima was made by a Sikh gentleman, known as Singh Ji. The first Puja Purohit was Late Sri Radha Madhav Vedratna from Kaashi. These facts and figures were collected by Late Sri Prabhat Ranjan Dey, father of our present President Sri Mihir Dey.

This year, Lukerganj Barwari is celebrating its 111th year. Since its inception in 1907, the Puja was held at various places and since 2002, it is being celebrated in the Lukerganj premises. Sasthi Puja heralds the advent of the Puja and Agomoni is staged to invoke the blessings of the Almighty Goddess. The other three days provide entertainment in the form of dramas, dance dramas, etc., performed by the local artists. Starting from Prasad distribution after the morning “Anjali”, Bhog is also distributed to nearly 3000 devotees on all three days of the Puja. In the evening, “Aroti” is performed to the accompaniment of Dhak.

The festival symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and guides us to the path of righteousness. I welcome you all to visit the Lukerganj Barwari Durga Puja pandal during all the Puja days to seek the blessings of the Goddess and become a part of our 111thyear Durga Puja celebrations.